ValuEngine Upgrades Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Woori Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE WF opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Woori Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

