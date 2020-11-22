ValuEngine Upgrades Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Woori Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.
NYSE WF opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Woori Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.75.
About Woori Financial Group
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
