Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $165.53 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.