Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 74,629,652 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Vast Resources plc (VAST.L) (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

