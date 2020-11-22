Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,350,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 26,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $70,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VXRT stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $700.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Vaxart from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

