Veles Price Reaches $0.0310 on Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Veles has a market capitalization of $39,470.44 and approximately $380,690.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,385,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,275,269 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

