Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

In other Venus Concept news, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,677. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

