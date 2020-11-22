Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Sells C$47,944.70 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,991.20.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$4.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$21.98. The company has a market cap of $742.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VET shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.11.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

