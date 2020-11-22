ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $18,041,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $35,074,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.04.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $33.99 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

