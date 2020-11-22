VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.39

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and traded as high as $51.80. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 28,075 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 371.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,146.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

