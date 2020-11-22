Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) versus MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Financial Analysis

Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) and MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viña Concha y Toro and MGP Ingredients’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viña Concha y Toro $919.77 million 1.60 $73.50 million N/A N/A MGP Ingredients $362.74 million 1.98 $38.79 million $2.27 18.66

Viña Concha y Toro has higher revenue and earnings than MGP Ingredients.

Dividends

Viña Concha y Toro pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. MGP Ingredients pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MGP Ingredients pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MGP Ingredients is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viña Concha y Toro and MGP Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viña Concha y Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A MGP Ingredients 0 1 3 0 2.75

MGP Ingredients has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. Given MGP Ingredients’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGP Ingredients is more favorable than Viña Concha y Toro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of MGP Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of MGP Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viña Concha y Toro and MGP Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viña Concha y Toro 8.22% 9.55% 4.53% MGP Ingredients 10.71% 17.78% 12.01%

Summary

MGP Ingredients beats Viña Concha y Toro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products. This segment also provides fuel grade alcohol for blending with gasoline; distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and corn oil; and warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, and retrieval services. The Ingredient Solutions segment provides specialty wheat starches for food applications under the Fibersym Resistant Starch, FiberRite RW Resistant Starch, Pregel Instant Starch, and Midsol Cook-up Starch trademarks; specialty wheat proteins for food applications; commodity wheat starch for food and non-food applications; and commodity wheat proteins. The company sells its products directly or through distributors to manufacturers and processors of finished packaged goods or to bakeries primarily in the United States, Japan, Thailand, and Canada. MGP Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas.

