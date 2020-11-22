Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Update

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

VISL stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Vislink Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 67.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

