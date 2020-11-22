Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

