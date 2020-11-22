VouchForMe (IPL) Achieves Market Cap of $282,097.68

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Coinbe. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $282,097.68 and $55.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

