Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €23.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) has been given a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) stock opened at €15.65 ($18.41) on Friday. Wacker Neuson SE has a twelve month low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a twelve month high of €18.57 ($21.85). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

