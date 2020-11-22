Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €23.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) has been given a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) stock opened at €15.65 ($18.41) on Friday. Wacker Neuson SE has a twelve month low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a twelve month high of €18.57 ($21.85). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04.

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

