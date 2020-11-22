Warburg Research Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €80.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.82 ($82.14).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.36.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

