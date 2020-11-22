Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Wellness Center USA shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

