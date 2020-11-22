Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,513 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WERN. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

