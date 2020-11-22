Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $12.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

WES opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 25,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

