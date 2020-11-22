Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 1,196 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $94.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

