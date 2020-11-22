Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 2,023 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

