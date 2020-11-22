Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.97.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

