Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

NYSE:USB opened at $42.66 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.