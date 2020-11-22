Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.14 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $306.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.55 and a 200-day moving average of $321.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

