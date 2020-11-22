Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.35 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,908 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

CTSH stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $101,802.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,443.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

