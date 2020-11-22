Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.81 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,011,000 after purchasing an additional 604,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 552,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,952,000 after purchasing an additional 407,186 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 912.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

