Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $672.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $631.29 and its 200-day moving average is $572.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $692.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

