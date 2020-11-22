Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.15 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $89.09 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2,968.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Summit Insights began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $14,143,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,217 shares in the company, valued at $28,118,423.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,302,451 shares of company stock valued at $131,236,327. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.