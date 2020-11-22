Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $203.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

