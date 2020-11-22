Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 7,880 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $2,120,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.50. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.