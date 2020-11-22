Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $200,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $800,467. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ opened at $126.33 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.54.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

