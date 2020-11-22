Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,681 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 221.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $190.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 113.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.00 and a 200 day moving average of $174.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

