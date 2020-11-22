WH Ireland Group plc (WHI.L) (LON:WHI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.83

Shares of WH Ireland Group plc (WHI.L) (LON:WHI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and traded as high as $41.90. WH Ireland Group plc (WHI.L) shares last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 3,433 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81. The company has a market cap of $15.59 million and a PE ratio of -13.52.

About WH Ireland Group plc (WHI.L) (LON:WHI)

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and corporate and institutional broking services primarily in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Institutional Broking. The Wealth Management segment provides bespoke wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

