Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

