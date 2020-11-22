Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of WPM opened at C$54.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$26.99 and a 12 month high of C$76.69. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 22,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.17, for a total value of C$1,598,565.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,182,853.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total value of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$384,562. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,450 shares of company stock worth $8,302,313.

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB set a C$74.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

