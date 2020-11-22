Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Up 21.9% in October

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $178.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.09. Winmark has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 403 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $68,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 9,800 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $1,696,478.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,682 shares of company stock worth $3,929,785 in the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Winmark by 1,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Winmark by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

