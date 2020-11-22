Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,893 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.15% of Woodward worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Woodward by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Truist upped their price target on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $980,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $780,037.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,950 shares of company stock worth $15,172,037. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $108.64 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

