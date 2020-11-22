Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,560,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 27,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $25.78 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 10,869 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $259,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,782.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 268,869 shares of company stock worth $6,274,926 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WKHS. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

