Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,560,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 27,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $25.78 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on WKHS. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.