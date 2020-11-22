Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 17,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. Analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 727,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

