Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 17,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Shares of XERS stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. Analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.
About Xeris Pharmaceuticals
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.
Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.