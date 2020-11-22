Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,413 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

