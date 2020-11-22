Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Short Interest Update

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SP Asset Management increased its position in Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 11.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Xilinx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

XLNX stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

