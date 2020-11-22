Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YTEN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yield10 Bioscience currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTEN. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 75.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

