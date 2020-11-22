Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $104.99 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.21.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,953 shares of company stock worth $3,369,254. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

