Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.