Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post $1.52 EPS

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.84.

Northern Trust stock opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

