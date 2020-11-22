Zacks: Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $778.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce $778.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $774.00 million and the highest is $784.30 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $809.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $120.48 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 663,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after buying an additional 580,208 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 540,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,581,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

