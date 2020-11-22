Zacks: Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.66. Comcast reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.8% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. Comcast has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.