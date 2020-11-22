Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.61. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

In other news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 12.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,308 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 101.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

