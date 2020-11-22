Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million.

IART has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,455,000 after buying an additional 165,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 105,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 105,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

