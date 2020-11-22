Zacks: Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.