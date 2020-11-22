Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CADE. Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after acquiring an additional 101,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,874,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

